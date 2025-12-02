CPower Boosts Revenue for Customers While Improving Grid Reliability in New York

Crypto miners among first customers pursuing up to 35% more revenue in new demand response program

BALTIMORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy ("CPower"), a leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platform, today announced the enrollment of fast-acting distributed energy resource (DER) customers into the New York Independent System Operator's Distributed Energy Resource Participation Model (DER PM).

CPower enrolled a group of highly automated, energy-intensive crypto mining facilities whose round-the-clock operations make them especially well-suited for new, fast-acting grid support opportunities that reward demand-response customers with up to 35% more revenue.

With the ability to flex their load within minutes, the customers can quickly respond to NYISO dispatch signals and help stabilize the system during periods of strain. Their participation strengthens the state's grid resiliency by providing dependable, controllable demand-side flexibility, delivering rapid response traditionally supplied only by large generators.

"We've shown how accessible this program is for customers who want to turn flexible energy into earnings," said Michael D. Smith, CEO of CPower. "We're already moving new resource types through the pipeline as flexible demand takes on a larger role in New York's grid."

The DER participation model allows aggregated DERs of at least 10 kW to participate directly in NYISO's energy, capacity and reserve markets as VPPs. This expanded access gives commercial and industrial energy users the unprecedented opportunity to monetize their flexibility by one-third more than they can with legacy programs.

Join CPower experts in a webinar on Thursday, Dec. 4, to learn about upcoming market changes, expanding opportunities available through DER PM and utility demand response programs and capturing new revenue while supporting grid reliability: New York State of the Market: Navigate Demand Response Changes and Unlock Participation Opportunities.

About CPower

CPower Energy is a leading Virtual Power Plant platform, monetizing the value of customer-sited energy to intelligently strengthen the grid. For over a decade, we've made turning flexible energy into revenue simple for partners and large energy users such as businesses, manufacturers, public institutions and healthcare organizations, delivering over $1.2 billion from demand response and energy flexibility programs to customers since 2015. With 6.7 GW of customer capacity across more than 23,000 sites, we're empowering energy users across North America, enabling them to benefit from an innovative energy economy. Learn more at www.cpowerenergy.com.

SOURCE CPower Energy