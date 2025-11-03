CPower's VPP Customers Deliver 38 GWh of Critical Grid Relief

The 137% increase signals the growing value of flexibility to customers and the grid.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy ("CPower"), a leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platform, today announced that its customers delivered an estimated 38 GWh of load relief to the grid from January through September, 137% more than 2024 altogether. The surge demonstrates VPPs' ability to rapidly scale, harnessing customer flexibility to modernize our aging grid and meet rising demand.

Load relief provided by CPower customers

"Every time we've talked about load growth, we've missed the biggest piece of the puzzle: customer flexibility. It's affordable, available and reliable—and we don't need to build new infrastructure to scale it," said Michael D. Smith, CEO of CPower.

By more than doubling demand response participation, CPower customers proved VPPs consistently answer the call for critical, cost-efficient grid support. Grid operators can rely on these flexible resources to maintain stability amid growing demand and more frequent extreme weather events.

Together, customers contributed enough energy to power more than 8 million homes during a peak event, or approximately every household in the state of Texas, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

More large energy users—including commercial and industrial facilities, data centers, big-box retailers, hospital systems and school districts—are leveraging their flexible energy to help ease the pressures of rising electricity prices and, in some cases, interconnection barriers. At the same time, advances in demand-side technology enable customers to support the grid with minimal disruption to their operations.

"Demand response has evolved with the grid's changing needs. What began as manual, event-based curtailments occasionally in the summer has become technology-enabled, year-round support for all types of grid dynamics," Smith added. "That evolution has turned customer flexibility into a dependable, dispatchable resiliency tool, strengthening grid reliability beyond just peak events. Unlocking more customer flexibility and further growing VPPs will help ensure access to affordable and reliable energy."

About CPower

CPower Energy is a leading Virtual Power Plant platform, monetizing the value of customer-sited energy to intelligently strengthen the grid. For over a decade, we have made turning flexible energy into revenue simple for partners and large energy users such as businesses, manufacturers, public institutions and healthcare organizations, paying customers over $1.2 billion from demand response and energy flexibility programs since 2015. Learn more at www.cpowerenergy.com.

