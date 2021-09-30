CPower Selected as 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist for Maximizing Value of Distributed Energy Resources

BALTIMORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national energy solutions provider CPower Energy Management (" CPower ") has been named a finalist in the 23rd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards in the Grid Edge category for helping organizations understand, implement and maximize the potential of distributed energy resources. The 2021 finalists were selected by program host S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks.

The Grid Edge category recognizes innovators throughout the entire energy system that are advancing the electric grid to most effectively link utilities to customers and optimize grid operations. CPower has been selected as a finalist for offering more than 50 local energy programs to over 1,850 customers at more than 11,000 sites across North America, managing 4.3 GW of customer capacity to deliver power to the grid when it is needed most. CPower partners with grid operators, utilities and energy users to facilitate participation in demand-side energy management programs to provide superior economics while delivering the highest-rated customer service in the industry.

"The CPower team manages one of the industry's most comprehensive ecosystems to integrate distributed energy resources —including EVs and their chargers, battery storage, microgrids, solar PV and the largest of these, demand response—in order to balance supply and demand while helping organizations offset power costs," said John Horton, President and CEO, CPower. "The recognition from S&P Global Platts underscores our commitment to support the transition towards more distributed energy resources on the grid, as well as our ability to offer customers additional revenue streams through curtailment, distributed generation, energy storage and efficiency."

The winners will be announced on December 9 at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards in New York City.

To learn more about CPower's demand-side energy management solutions, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com/performance-solutions .

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is a leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We maximize the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 50 local energy programs partnering with grid operators and utilities to more than 11,000 sites, delivering approximately 7,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2020 alone. Our presence across North America allows us to manage more than 4.3 GW of customer capacity and provide energy to the grid when it's needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com .

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing, and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture, and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments, and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts .

SOURCE CPower Energy Management

Related Links

http://www.cpowerenergymanagement.com

