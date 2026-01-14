Calo Aesthetics Joins Cosmetic Physician Partners to Accelerate National Growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calo Aesthetics, led by internationally recognized leader in aesthetic plastic surgery, Dr. Brad Calobrace and his practice, have joined Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP), the nation's premier network of aesthetic clinics.

Dr. Calobrace is recognized for his mastery in breast surgery, body contouring, and aesthetic procedures, as well as his contributions as an educator and thought leader in plastic surgery globally. His approach blends surgical precision with the latest innovations in aesthetic techniques, producing natural, transformational results.

"Dr. Calobrace is an inspirational leader in plastic surgery whose vision and expertise are shaping the future of aesthetic medicine globally," said Daniel Schacter, CEO of CPP.

Dr. Calobrace adds, "This partnership marks the next chapter in our mission to set a national standard for surgical and non-surgical aesthetics. With CPP's support, we can expand access to transformative procedures, enhance patient experiences, and accelerate the growth of Calo Aesthetics and CaloSpa, while maintaining the personalized care our patients anticipate."

About Calo Aesthetics

Calo Aesthetics, founded by Dr. Brad Calobrace, is a premier plastic surgery practice with two locations in Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky. The clinic specializes in breast enhancement, body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and advanced reconstructive procedures. With a commitment to innovation, safety, and patient-centered care, Calo Aesthetics delivers transformative results while maintaining an individualized approach.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners

CPP is building the premier platform of medical aesthetic clinics across the U.S., empowering partners to scale operations, collaborate clinically, and deliver exceptional patient outcomes.

