CPQSync™ by Cincom® Accepted into Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program

CINCINNATI, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that the company's multi-tenant configure-price-quote solution, CPQSync, has been accepted into the Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program and is Co-Sell Ready for Dynamics 365. The program aligns Microsoft's global salesforce behind partners like Cincom and delivers solutions built on Microsoft technology.

Cincom

CPQSync by Cincom is a fully cloud-based solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. CPQSync is a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution that is fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales. The solution is integrated with Microsoft F&O (Finance and Operations), leverages Microsoft Power Platform, and is the only CPQ solution that offers a Power Automate Certified Connector.

According to Susan Fine, Cincom Director of Channels and North American Sales, "We are thrilled to join Microsoft's ISV Connect Program and be able to add value for customers reached through Microsoft's powerful partner ecosystem. With CPQSync by Cincom, companies can get more from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 investment while delivering a better way to configure, price and quote complex products and services."

CPQSync by Cincom is a Microsoft solution available through Microsoft partners. View a two-minute demo.

About Cincom and CPQSync

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync, visit cincom.com/cpqsync. If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM channel, please contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager for TeamSync™ by Cincom, at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Carla McQueen, (513) 612-2113

[email protected]

Cincom and Cincom products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cincom Systems, Inc. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see https://www.cincom.com/us/company/terms-policies for additional trademark information and notices.

©2020 Cincom Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Cincom

