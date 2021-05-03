CINCINNATI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that the company is now offering CPQSync Self-Serve™, a B2B commerce experience for companies with complex, highly configurable products and services. CPQSync brings the full power to configure products, get pricing and see a quote to your customers in real time.

CPQSync™ by Cincom® Brings Self-Service to the Table CPQSync™ by Cincom® Brings Self-Service to the Table

Building upon Cincom's 25-plus years of CPQ experience, CPQSync by Cincom is a SaaS solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. The solution is fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales, integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain and leverages Microsoft Power Platform.

With the addition of CPQSync Self-Serve, buyers can effortlessly identify and configure products that fit their needs, along with the detailed product and pricing information they need to buy with confidence. And sales teams can pick up leads and orders when needed, to ensure a customer experience that any buyer would prefer. View demo.

David Allison, CPQ Product Owner for Cincom, says, "B2B buyers have amped up their expectations when it comes to the digital buying experience. If you cannot provide access to product details and insights, along with the ability to independently configure their order in ways that will allow them to buy confidently, then many may take their business elsewhere."

About Cincom

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync by Cincom or CPQSync Self-Serve, visit www.cincom.com/cpqsync or contact [email protected]. If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM Channel, please contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager for Cincom® TeamSync™, at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Carla McQueen

(513) 612-2113

[email protected]

Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Cincom and Cincom products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cincom Systems, Inc. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see https://www.cincom.com/us/company/terms-policies for additional trademark information and notices.

SOURCE Cincom