CPRI INVESTOR ALERT: Capri Holdings Limited Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) stock or sellers of Capri puts between August 10, 2023 and October 24, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until February 21, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Capri class action lawsuit. Captioned Hurwitz v. Capri Holdings Limited, (D. Del.), the Capri class action lawsuit charges Capri, Tapestry, Inc., and certain of their top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Capri is a fashion firm that owns several fashion brands, such as Michael Kors, which is a fashion house that manufactures and sells handbags, among other things. Tapestry is similarly a fashion firm, and it owns fashion brands such as Coach and Kate Spade. Like Michael Kors, Coach and Kate Spade are fashion houses that manufacture and sell, among other things, handbags. On August 10, 2023, Capri and Tapestry jointly announced their entry into a merger agreement, pursuant to which Tapestry would purchase Capri for $57 per share in cash. The Capri acquisition would combine three close competitors: Tapestry's Coach and Kate Spade brands and Capri's Michael Kors brand.

The Capri class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the accessible luxury handbag market is a distinct and well-defined market within the overall handbag market and understood as such by the individual defendants, as well as by other Capri and Tapestry executives; (ii) Capri and Tapestry maintained analogous production facilities and supply chains for their accessible luxury handbags that were distinct from the production facilities and supply chains used to manufacture luxury or mass market handbags, confirming that the accessible luxury handbag market is distinct from the mass market and luxury handbag markets; (iii) Capri and Tapestry internally considered Coach and Michael Kors to be each other's closest and most direct competitors; (iv) that, conversely, Capri and Tapestry did not internally consider their handbag brands to be in direct competition with luxury handbags or mass market handbags; (v) a primary internal rationale for the Capri acquisition was to consolidate prevalent brands within the accessible luxury handbag market so as to reduce competition, increase prices, improve profit margins, and reduce consumer choice within that market; and (vi) as a result of the above, the risk of adverse regulatory actions and/or the Capri acquisition being blocked was materially higher than represented by defendants.

The Capri class action lawsuit further alleges that after a seven-day hearing, on October 24, 2024, Judge Jennifer L. Rochon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's motion to preliminarily enjoin the Capri acquisition. In doing so, the court determined, among other things, that a "substantial body of compelling evidence" demonstrated that, in contrast to their public statements, defendants themselves believed that their brands were direct competitors in a well-defined "accessible luxury handbag market." On news, the price of Capri stock fell by nearly 50%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Capri stock or sold Capri puts during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Capri class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Capri class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Capri class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Capri class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

