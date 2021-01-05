CPS Energy Designated 2020 Customer Champion For 4th Consecutive Year And 6th Time Since 2014

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics firm, designated CPS Energy as a 2020 Customer Champion. CPS Energy ranked 1st in the U.S. Southern Region for 2020 as a combined (electric & natural gas) utility with a score of 749 (on a 1,000-point benchmark scale), an increase from 733 in 2019. These results are from the 2020 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study.

The study benchmarks and trends performance of 140 utilities on the Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) index- a comprehensive customer relationship measurement used by utility management to assess customer engagement. This year's results reflect strengthened brand perceptions and increased product engagement.

"Engaging customers beyond simply satisfying service needs is now a utility reality to ensure future success. Scoring well on the ECR index is critical to growing company value and stakeholder support," said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent. "Utilities have confronted a very tough year by building customer support for their environmental, social, product and management efforts. Our 2020 Customer Champions are leading the pack on these ESG principles."

The 2020 Customer Champion designation marks the 4th consecutive year CPS Energy has been ranked #1 in the U.S. Southern Region for a combined utility. This is the 6th time the company has been recognized since 2014.

"CPS Energy is honored to be recognized by Escalent as a 2020 Customer Champion," said Chief Customer Engagement Officer, Rudy Garza. "Despite the challenges facing our entire community during this pandemic, our 3,100 employees, who are truly People First Champions, are working to ensure our community receives Reliable, Customer Affordable, Safe, Secure, Environmentally Responsible and Resilient service, and we are committed to continue to do so as we move into the next year." The study designates 42 national utilities as 2020 Customer Champions. These utilities performed above their peers to be given the 2020 Customer Champion designation.

Below is a table with all 2020 Customer Champions.



Cogent Syndicated 2020 Utility Customer Champions AEP Ohio Duquense Light Pepco Atmos Energy- South Elizabethtown Gas Piedmont Natural Gas Avista Idaho Power PPL Electric Utilities BGE Intermountain Gas Company PSE&G Black Hills Energy- Midwest Kentucky Utilities RG&E Cascade Natural Gas MidAmerican Energy Salt River Project CenterPoint Energy- Midwest Montana-Dakota Utlities SDG&E Columbia Gas- South New Jersey Natural Gas TECO Peoples Gas Columbia Gas of Ohio NIPSCO Texas Gas Service CPS Energy NW Natural Toledo Edison Dayton Power & Light Oklahoma Natural Gas Washington Gas Delmarva Power OUC Wisconsin Public Service DTE Energy PECO Energy Xcel Energy- Midwest Duke Energy Midwest Peoples Gas Xcel Energy- West

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 860,934 electric and 358,495 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $8 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

