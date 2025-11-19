CPS ENERGY LAUNCHES REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR UP TO 600 MW OF SOLAR ENERGY

CPS Energy is the number one purchaser of solar capacity in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPS Energy has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to acquire up to 600 megawatts (MW) of additional solar energy through one or more Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). This latest RFP supports the utility's previously approved Vision 2027 generation plan, which aims to deliver affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy to the greater San Antonio area.

"Every megawatt counts in powering San Antonio, one of the fastest growing regions across the country," said Rudy D. Garza, President and CEO of CPS Energy. "We are the number one purchaser of solar energy in the state of Texas. I'm grateful for our dedicated teams and their efforts to grow our use of solar to fulfill CPS Energy's Vision 2027 strategic plan."

Upon completion of this RFP, the utility anticipates having over 1,600 MW of solar generation capacity, operational or under contract, to serve its customers. With over 1,000 MW of solar already operational, CPS Energy ranks number one in Texas for contracted solar generation. In addition, by the end of the year, the utility plans to announce another battery storage RFP. This comes on the heels of the 470 MW of contracted future battery capacity announced in the second half of 2024.

Vision 2027 aligns with CPS Energy's commitment to the City of San Antonio's Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP), which in addition to a continued commitment to generation resource diversity pursues carbon neutrality by 2050.

The deadline for interested bidders to submit a proposal for CPS Energy's solar RFP is Thursday, January 8, 2026, by 11:45 p.m. Central Time.

Submissions must be made using the Power Advocate Portal link.

Milestone Date RFP and other solicitation documents issued Thursday, 11/13/2025 Deadline for proposal submittal – portal closes; evaluation begins Thursday, 01/08/2026 by 11:45 p.m. (Central Time)

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to more than 970,000 electric and 390,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $10.1 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio since 1942. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. We are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers.

SOURCE CPS Energy