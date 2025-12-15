CPS ENERGY LAUNCHES REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR 500 MW OF BATTERY STORAGE

Once the RFP is finalized, the utility will have secured more than 1,000 MW of battery storage capacity to serve the community

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPS Energy has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to acquire up to 500 megawatts (MW) of additional battery storage. This latest RFP supports the utility's previously approved Vision 2027 Generation Plan, which aims to deliver affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy to the greater San Antonio area.

"This request to add more battery storage to our generation portfolio continues to fulfill our promise to deliver on the utility's Vision 2027 Generation Plan," said Rudy D. Garza, President and CEO of CPS Energy. "The RFP reinforces our team's ongoing commitment to secure additional energy resources needed to keep pace with our community's rapid growth."

Upon completion of the RFP, the utility anticipates having more than 1,000 MW of operational or contracted storage capacity to serve its customers. To date, CPS Energy has successfully brought 50 MW of storage capacity online as part of the Vision 2027 plan. An additional 470 MW is in development and expected to be online in 2026.

The RFP is also aligned with CPS Energy's commitment to the City of San Antonio's Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP), which, in addition to a continued commitment to generation resource diversity, pursues carbon neutrality by 2050.

The deadline to submit a proposal is Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at 11:45 p.m. Central Time.

Submissions must be made using the Power Advocate Portal link.

Milestone Date RFP and other solicitation documents issued Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 Deadline for proposal submittal – portal closes; evaluation begins Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at 11:45 p.m. Central Time

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to more than 970,000 electric and 390,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $10.1 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio since 1942. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. We are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers.

