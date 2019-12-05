CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler Commends Amazon, Buy, Buy, Baby, eBay, and Walmart for their Commitment to Safe Sleep for Infants; Companies Pledge to Discontinue Inclined Sleep Products

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler: "I applaud Amazon, Buy, Buy, Baby, eBay, and Walmart for their decision to help protect our most vulnerable population by removing infant inclined-sleep products from their product listings. In doing so, they have shown commendable corporate leadership by affirming their commitment to product safety. Their actions will save children's lives.

"CPSC has previously warned consumers about the dangers of inclined sleep products. Last month, my colleagues and I voted unanimously to move forward on a safety rule that would limit the angle of incline on products designed or marketed for infant sleep. These products include the popular free-standing models, as well as hammocks, foam models that sit on the floor, and accessory inclined sleepers that attach to another product like a play-yard. The agency has worked with manufacturers to conduct voluntary recalls of certain brands of these products. We continue to work with other manufacturers to conduct recalls of their products as well.

"A reminder to parents and caregivers: the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard, without blankets, pillows or other items. The actions announced this week by Amazon, Buy, Buy, Baby, eBay, and Walmart will underscore that safety message. I look forward to working with them, and with any other retailer or manufacturer who wants to join in this effort to keep babies sleeping safely."

Media contact: 301-504-7908

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

