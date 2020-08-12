WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/CPSC-and-Crown-Darts-UK-Warn-Consumers-to-Stop-Using-and-Dispose-of-Banned-Lawn-Dart-Sets-Recalling-Firm-is-Unable-to-Conduct-Recall

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Lawn dart sets

Hazard: Lawn darts are banned in the U.S. due to serious risks of skull punctures and other serious injuries, particularly to children.

Remedy: Dispose

Crown Darts UK is unable to conduct the recall. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn dart sets and destroy and dispose of them to prevent further usage.

Consumer Contact:

CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 19,400 darts (In addition, about 4,048 were sold in Canada)

Description: The recalled lawn dart sets were sold for 2, 4 and 5 players and contained 4, 8 and 10 units (darts) respectively, as well as individual spare darts. The lawn darts are about a foot long (30 cm), have polypropylene flights (fins) designed to be held at the tail, with a brass body ending in a stainless steel spigot (peg). The lawn darts were sold in assorted colors including red, blue, yellow, purple, pink, orange, ivory and green. The CROWN DARTS logo is printed on the product.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold at: Online at www.crowndarts.com from May 2004 through June 2020 for between $15 and $139.

Importer: Crown Darts UK, of United Kingdom

Manufacturer: Crown Darts UK, of United Kingdom

Manufactured in: United Kingdom

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2020/73653r-eng.php

