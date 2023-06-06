CPSC and The Boppy Company Urge Consumers to Stop Using Recalled Boppy Newborn Loungers and Urge Online Marketplaces to Stop Selling the Recalled Product; Two Additional Infant Deaths Reported Shortly After 2021 Recall

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and The Boppy Company, of Golden, Colorado, are urging consumers to stop using the recalled Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers and to participate in the recall. The Newborn Loungers were recalled in September 2021 due to the risk that infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow.

The Newborn Loungers have not been legal for sale since they were recalled, but since then, CPSC and Boppy have sent numerous requests to Facebook Marketplace and other online marketplaces to remove the recalled products that continue to appear for sale on their sites. It is unlawful to offer for sale a CPSC recalled product on an online marketplace or to sell or donate a recalled product in any other manner.

Shortly after the September 2021 recall, two additional infants died in Newborn Loungers that were part of an unsafe sleep environment. One death occurred in October 2021. In the incident, an infant was reportedly placed on the lounger for sleep and then rolled underneath a nearby adult pillow. The cause of death was positional asphyxia. In November 2021, an infant was placed on a Newborn Lounger in an adult bed with a parent and soft bedding and was later found deceased on the lounger. The cause of death was undetermined.

CPSC and Boppy urge consumers to stop using the recalled Newborn Loungers and participate in the recall. Consumers can contact The Boppy Company for instructions on how to dispose of the product and get a refund. Contact The Boppy Company at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.boppy.com and click "Product Recalls" for more information.

CPSC continues to emphasize that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products for nearly 50 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

