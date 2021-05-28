WASHINGTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2021/CPSC-Announces-2-Million-in-Pool-Safely-Grants-Available-for-State-and-Local-Governments-to-Help-Prevent-Drownings-and-Drain-Entrapments-Apply-Now

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is seeking applications for a Pool Safely Grant Program (PSGP or grant program) offered to state and local governments. CPSC will award up to a total of $2 million in two-year grants to assist jurisdictions in reducing deaths and injuries from drowning and drain entrapment incidents in pools and spas. The PSGP is a part of CPSC's national campaign to make drowning and drain entrapment prevention a critical public safety priority.

The grant program is made possible through the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGB Act), legislation authored and advanced by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida). The VGB Act seeks to provide state and local governments with assistance for education, training and enforcement of pool safety requirements.

"These grants can make a real difference and potentially save lives as communities work to reopen pools following the pandemic. These grants can help educate consumers about drowning and entrapment dangers and provide assistance to states and municipalities for their enforcement of pool safety laws," said CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler. "State and local programs can receive funding to continue this lifesaving work to reduce the risk of drowning."

Applicants must be a state or local government or U S. Territory that has an enacted or amended a state and/or local law(s) that meet the requirements of the VGB Act (15 U.S.C. 8001), sections 1405 and 1406.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the solicitation on Grants.gov, under grant opportunity CPSC-21-001. Applications will be accepted through July 19, 2021.

CPSC's website: www.PoolSafely.gov , has more information about the Pool Safely Grant Program and the VGB Act. Poolsafely.gov has free, downloadable information for the general public, state and local officials, the swimming pool and spa community and the media.

The requirements of this child safety law have helped reduce the risk of drowning. The requirements, include installing new safety drain covers and physical barriers, such as a fence completely surrounding the pool, with self-closing, self-latching gates, and, if the house forms a side of the barrier, using alarms on doors leading to the pool area and/or a power safety cover over the pool. See additional pool safety tips at: www.poolsafely.gov

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

