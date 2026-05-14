CPSC Announces Key Appointment to Office of Communications

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peter A. Feldman, Acting Chairman of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the appointment of Steve Roney to serve as Director of the Office of Communications. Prior to joining CPSC, Mr. Roney was Vice President and Head of Digital at Adfero, where he directed national outreach campaigns for Fortune 500 companies and top trade associations and served as an industry-leading voice in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and tactics. Previously, Mr. Roney was Managing Director at PLUS Communications. He has a B.A. in English and History from the College of William & Mary.

"CPSC's reputation as a destination for top talent remains strong, and with AI and digital outreach tactics more influential than ever, this move positions the agency at the forefront of modern government communications," said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "I'm excited to add Steve's expertise to our growing agency, and I thank him for his commitment to protecting American consumers."

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. - Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission