CPSC Posts Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product recalls and product safety warnings are posted and can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Wyze Labs Recalls Solar Cam Pan Security Cameras Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards | CPSC.gov

Units – 321,360

Incidents - 13 reports of overheating, and six exploding and catching on fire, including six reports of minor burns.

Vornado Air Recalls SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters Due to Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units – 255,000

Incidents - 32 reports of overheating from fan displacement, including eight reports of fire and one report of smoke inhalation.

TOMY Recalls Boon NURSH 8 oz Reusable Baby Bottles Due to Choking Hazard; Sold at Walmart | CPSC.gov

Units – 40,000

Incidents - 135 reports of bubbling or peeling of the outer plastic shell.

Tiny Land Children's Play Tents Recalled Due to Risk of Injury from Irritation to Skin and Eyes | CPSC.gov

Units – 7,500

Incidents - eight reports of the fiberglass poles shedding fiber, resulting in skin or eye irritation.

SUNS International Recalls Residential Elevator Interlock Switches Due to Fall and Crushing Hazard; Risk of Death or Serious Injury | CPSC.gov

Units – 7,000

Little Grape Land Recalls Nursing Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violate Mandatory Standards for Nursing Pillows and Infant Support Cushions | CPSC.gov

Units – 1,430

Bicycle Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by Gudook Outdoor Sports | CPSC.gov

Units – 520

Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Broqixin | CPSC.gov

Units – 370

Crenlux Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Eicong | CPSC.gov

Units – 200

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2026/CPSC-Warns-Consumers-to-Stop-Using-Hongmingzheng-Crib-Bumpers-Immediately-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Suffocation-Hazard-Violate-Federal-Ban-on-Crib-Bumpers

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using COOWALK/COOWALI Heated Insoles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units – 6,000

Incidents - 26 reports of fires, explosions, and other thermal incidents involving the defective insoles resulting in at least 23 reported burn injuries, including serious second- and third-degree burns requiring skin grafts.

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

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- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

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SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission