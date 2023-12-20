CPSC Announces Recall Following Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryer Injuries

Law Offices of Jason Turchin

20 Dec, 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, renowned for championing the rights of individuals harmed by defective products across the United States, announces an investigation into claims related to the recently recalled Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers. These air fryers, sold nationwide, have been linked to burn hazards due to a defective U-Channel connector, leading to a significant recall by Empower Brands.

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin's national experience in product liability and consumer protection positions them to advocate for those affected by these air fryers. "Our goal is to ensure that those injured by these defective products receive the compensation and justice they deserve," says Jason Turchin, Esq., the firm's founder.

The air fryer recall, issued on December 14, 2023, impacts approximately 319,000 units. There have been 41 reports of the product breaking during use, including three reports of burns, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The models involved are the 10-quart DUAF-10 and the 9-quart DUAF-005, sold in black or cinnamon colors.

Individuals who have experienced injuries or damages due to the recalled PowerXL air fryers may contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at 800-337-7755 or visit their website at www.jasonturchin.com. Their team is prepared to provide free consultations and guide you through your legal options.

Their commitment to consumer safety and justice drives their pursuit of accountability from manufacturers of defective products. The Law Offices of Jason Turchin can work to secure the rightful compensation for those affected by the PowerXL air fryer recall.

Under product liability law, customers injured by a defective air fryer may be entitled to compensation for pain and suffering, medical bills and other expenses. Victims burned by an air fryer could file an air fryer injury lawsuit or a claim for compensation.

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The firm is known for its national product liability cases, including those involving Takata Airbags and the hundreds of pressure cooker burn injury claims the firm has handled. Jason Turchin, Esq. has handled more than 6,500 accident and injury cases throughout the US.

