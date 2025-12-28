Florida Wrongful Death Lawyers Advocate for Families After Preventable Losses

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a Florida-based personal injury and wrongful death law firm, is helping families pursue justice after the tragic loss of a loved one due to negligence, medical errors, defective products, or accidents. Under Florida's Wrongful Death Act, families may be entitled to compensation when a preventable death occurs because of someone else's misconduct or carelessness.

"Wrongful death cases are about more than financial recovery. They're often about accountability and helping families find closure," said Jason Turchin, Esq., who has represented hundreds of families in wrongful death claims across Florida. "We can walk beside our clients through one of the most difficult times of their lives."

Types of Wrongful Death Cases Handled

The firm investigates and litigates claims involving:

Fatal car and truck accidents

Medical malpractice or hospital negligence

Nursing home abuse or neglect

Defective products and consumer goods

Cruise ship deaths and drownings

Negligent security and violent crimes

Families may recover compensation for:

Funeral and burial expenses

Medical bills related to the final injury or illness

Loss of companionship and emotional support

Loss of financial support and services

Mental pain and suffering of surviving family members

Who Can File a Wrongful Death Claim in Florida?

Under Florida law, a personal representative of the deceased's estate files the lawsuit on behalf of the surviving family members. Eligible beneficiaries often include a spouse, children, parents, or other dependents. The statute of limitations for most wrongful death cases is two years, but there are exceptions so acting quickly can be crucial.

"We're here to help families get answers and hold the responsible parties accountable," adds Turchin. "Our team handles the legal burdens so families can focus on healing."

