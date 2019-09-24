WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2019/CPSC-Awards-1-1-Million-in-Pool-Safely-Grants-to-Five-State-and-Local-Governments-to-Combat-Pool-and-Spa-Drownings-and-Drain-Entrapments

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida) announced today the awardees of a grant program aimed at preventing pool and spa drownings, as well as drain entrapments. Five state and local governments have been selected by CPSC to receive approximately $1.1 million in FY 2019 Pool Safely Grant Program (PGSP) grant funds. This funding will provide state and local governments with assistance for education, training, and enforcement of pool safety requirements that are intended to save lives and prevent serious injuries.

FY 2019 Pool Safely Grant Program Awards

Jurisdictions State Award Amount Florida Department of Health FL $250,000 Virginia Department of Health VA $250,000 Rhode Island Department of Health RI $250,000 City of North Las Vegas NV $123,532 City of Columbus OH $250,000

"Drowning remains the #1 cause of unintentional death to children ages 1 to 4. We know drownings can be prevented. However, the problem cannot be solved alone," said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. "That is why I am very pleased to announce the award of more than $1.1 million in Pool Safely grants to state and local governments. These grants will help save lives and prevent injuries associated with drownings and drain entrapments. These financial awards will be used in local communities to reduce these tragic deaths and injuries. I want to thank Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz for her advocacy and assistance on this issue."

"Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death among preschool-age children, and are entirely preventable. We must do all we can to prevent them. These Pool Safely grants can build on the steps that have been taken through the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act to give communities tools to promote safety in and around the water," said Rep. Wasserman Schultz. "I commend the recipients for all their efforts to keep swimmers safe, and I thank the CPSC for implementing this critical program, and continuing this essential work to save children's lives."

The grant program is authorized through the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act, (VGB Act), which Rep. Wasserman Schultz authored and led, was passed by Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush in December 2007. The PSGP seeks to provide state and local governments with assistance for education, training, and enforcement of pool safety requirements.

To learn more about the Pool Safely Grant Program and the VGB Act visit PoolSafely.gov. This site has a broad array of free, downloadable information for the general public, state and local officials, the swimming pool and spa community, and the media.

