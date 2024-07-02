CPSC Awards More than $3.0 Million in Grants to 22 State and Local Governments to Prevent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric announced today 22 awardees of a grant program aimed at preventing carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. The state and local governments were selected by CPSC, from a group of 31 applicants. CPSC will provide more than $3 million in federal Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Grant Program (COPPGP) funds that will be matched by $1 million in recipient funds. This will fund state and local government efforts to reduce deaths and injuries from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Grant Program Awards

Awardee State Award Amount Alaska Department of Public Safety Alaska $100,000.00 City of Huntington Beach California $53,400.00 City & County of Denver Colorado $82,500.00 Government of District of Columbia District of Columbia $130,000.00 State of Georgia Department of Public Health Georgia $178,577.93 City of Aurora Illinois $51,000.00 Louisiana State Fire Marshal Louisiana $37,500.00 Maryland Department of State Police Maryland $200,000.00 City of Boston Massachusetts $260,031.75 City of Pontiac Michigan $300,000.00 Minnesota Department of Public Safety Minnesota $200,000.00 New Hampshire Department of Safety New Hampshire $90,772.50 City of Jamestown New York $176,297.23 City of Syracuse New York $50,000.00 County of Rockland New York $100,000.00 Gates Fire District New York $50,000.00 City of Akron Ohio $76,460.00 City of Portland Oregon $320,000.00 City of Sevierville Tennessee $41,250.00 Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Tennessee $300,000.00 Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont $50,772.01 Central Pierce Fire & Rescue Washington $187,500.00

CPSC's grant program is authorized through the Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2022 to provide eligible state, local, and tribal governments with grants to purchase and install CO alarms in residential homes and dwelling units of low-income families or elderly people and facilities that serve children or the elderly, including childcare centers, public schools and senior centers, and to develop training and public education programs with the goal of preventing CO poisoning. This legislation was sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and Sen. John Hoeven (R-North Dakota) in the Senate, and Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Georgia) and Rep. Annie Kuster (D-New Hampshire) in the House. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on March 15, 2022.

"Following the deaths of two boys from carbon monoxide poisoning in their home, Congress enacted this grant program to prevent future tragedies. I am pleased that we are moving forward with these 22 grants to states and localities that will enable them to educate their residents and prevent CO poisoning in their communities," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric.

Grantees will have two years to use the funding to purchase and install CO alarms and complete training and education efforts.

The burning of fuels produces CO, which is a colorless, odorless gas. Exposure to unhealthy levels of CO can lead to CO poisoning, a serious health condition that could result in death. Unintentional CO poisoning from motor vehicles and fuel-burning appliances, such as furnaces, water heaters, portable generators, and stoves, annually kill more than 400 individuals. CO alarms save lives and should be installed on every level and outside sleeping areas in residences.

Visit CPSC's Carbon Monoxide Information Center to learn more about the dangers of CO and how to protect families from invisible killer. https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Carbon-Monoxide-Information-Center

See CPSC's 2023 Telly Award-winning Public Service Announcement (PSA) "One Portable Generator Produces the Same Amount of Carbon Monoxide as Hundreds of Cars."

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

