CPSC Consumer Alert: Caregivers Urged To Use Restraints With Inclined Sleep Products

In particular, CPSC is alerting consumers to be aware of hazards when infants are not restrained in inclined sleep products.

Inclined sleep products are bassinet-like products with an inclined back to elevate the baby's head and torso. There are many different styles of infant inclined sleep products available for infants and newborns. These can include frame-type, semi-rigid and compact inclined sleep products.

CPSC is aware of infant deaths associated with inclined sleep products. Babies have died after rolling over in these sleep products.

CPSC, therefore, urges consumers: Always use restraints and stop using these products as soon as an infant can roll over.

Parents can be surprised and may not know the exact moment their baby first rolls over. Therefore always use the restraint and adjust it to fit snugly to keep the baby face up, with the baby's face free to breathe when baby is placed in an inclined sleeper.

CPSC encourages consumers to practice safe sleep always, and be sure to follow manufacturers' instructions when using these sleep products.

Caregivers should follow these simple safety steps every time baby is placed down to sleep:

Bare is Best: Do not add blankets, pillows, or other items to the sleep environment.

Back to Sleep: Always place infants to sleep on their backs.

Check www.cpsc.gov to find out if your crib, bassinet, play yard or inclined sleeper has been recalled.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products .

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpsc-consumer-alert-caregivers-urged-to-use-restraints-with-inclined-sleep-products-300657677.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

