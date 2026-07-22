CPSC Posts Product Safety Warning to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product safety warning is posted and can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

CPSC Urges Consumers to Stop Using Lakkzoom Immersion Water Heaters Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units: About 98,000.

About 98,000. Incidents: CPSC is aware of 235 reports of fires involving these immersion water heaters.

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission