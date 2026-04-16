CPSC Posts Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

News provided byU.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Apr 16, 2026, 11:02 ET
WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov. There are deaths and injuries associated with some of these recalls.
Casely Reannounces Recall of Wireless Portable Power Banks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Fatality Reported After 2025 Recall
Casely Reannounces Recall of Wireless Portable Power Banks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Fatality Reported After 2025 Recall | CPSC.gov
nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs Recalled Due to Projectile and Laceration Hazards; Imported by Xingwenfeng – 163 injuries reported
nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs Recalled Due to Projectile and Laceration Hazards; Imported by Xingwenfeng | CPSC.gov
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Sperax Walking Pads and Treadmills Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall, Burn and Fire Hazards
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Sperax Walking Pads and Treadmills Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall, Burn and Fire Hazards | CPSC.gov
Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by BAYOTAK USA
Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by BAYOTAK USA | CPSC.gov
Generac Power Systems Recalls Portable Generators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards
Generac Power Systems Recalls Portable Generators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards | CPSC.gov
Sanlebi Pet Vet Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Letokids
Sanlebi Pet Vet Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Letokids | CPSC.gov
ATOYUS Children's Activity Cubes Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Melofaver US
ATOYUS Children's Activity Cubes Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Melofaver US | CPSC.gov
Macy's Recalls Arch Studio Tea Kettles Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard
Macy's Recalls Arch Studio Tea Kettles Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard | CPSC.gov
Fun and Function Recalls Children's Metal Multi-Point Swing Frames Due to Risk of Injury from Fall Hazard
Fun and Function Recalls Children's Metal Multi-Point Swing Frames Due to Risk of Injury from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov
Mini Round Toddler Trampolines Recalled Due to Strangulation Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Manufactured by SEGMART
Mini Round Toddler Trampolines Recalled Due to Strangulation Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Manufactured by SEGMART | CPSC.gov
Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by Patoolio Direct
Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by Patoolio Direct | CPSC.gov
Free-Standing Professional Gas Ranges Recalled Due to Risk of Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Fisher & Paykel
Free-Standing Professional Gas Ranges Recalled Due to Risk of Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Fisher & Paykel | CPSC.gov
Agiiman Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards
Agiiman Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards | CPSC.gov
Fengrong Tool Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards
Fengrong Tool Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards | CPSC.gov
Le Hao Tool Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards
Le Hao Tool Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards | CPSC.gov
Sweetcrispy Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards
Sweetcrispy Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards | CPSC.gov
ZMC Group Recalls LED Finger Beam Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys
ZMC Group Recalls LED Finger Beam Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov
Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by ZOLIQUEX
Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by ZOLIQUEX | CPSC.gov
Apex Gaming PCs Recalls Manik and Apex-branded ATX Computer Power Supplies Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards
Apex Gaming PCs Recalls Manik and Apex-branded ATX Computer Power Supplies Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards | CPSC.gov
Montessori Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Teething Toys; Sold on Amazon by SpringFlower
Montessori Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Teething Toys; Sold on Amazon by SpringFlower | CPSC.gov
JC Sales Recalls Lil' Buddies Pet Laser Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries
JC Sales Recalls Lil' Buddies Pet Laser Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries | CPSC.gov
About CPSC
CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
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