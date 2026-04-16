CPSC Posts Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov . There are deaths and injuries associated with some of these recalls.

Casely Reannounces Recall of Wireless Portable Power Banks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Fatality Reported After 2025 Recall

Casely Reannounces Recall of Wireless Portable Power Banks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Fatality Reported After 2025 Recall | CPSC.gov



nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs Recalled Due to Projectile and Laceration Hazards; Imported by Xingwenfeng – 163 injuries reported

nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs Recalled Due to Projectile and Laceration Hazards; Imported by Xingwenfeng | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Sperax Walking Pads and Treadmills Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall, Burn and Fire Hazards

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Sperax Walking Pads and Treadmills Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall, Burn and Fire Hazards | CPSC.gov

Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by BAYOTAK USA

Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by BAYOTAK USA | CPSC.gov

Generac Power Systems Recalls Portable Generators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards

Generac Power Systems Recalls Portable Generators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards | CPSC.gov

Sanlebi Pet Vet Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Letokids

Sanlebi Pet Vet Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Letokids | CPSC.gov

ATOYUS Children's Activity Cubes Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Melofaver US

ATOYUS Children's Activity Cubes Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Melofaver US | CPSC.gov

Macy's Recalls Arch Studio Tea Kettles Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard

Macy's Recalls Arch Studio Tea Kettles Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard | CPSC.gov

Fun and Function Recalls Children's Metal Multi-Point Swing Frames Due to Risk of Injury from Fall Hazard

Fun and Function Recalls Children's Metal Multi-Point Swing Frames Due to Risk of Injury from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov

Mini Round Toddler Trampolines Recalled Due to Strangulation Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Manufactured by SEGMART

Mini Round Toddler Trampolines Recalled Due to Strangulation Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Manufactured by SEGMART | CPSC.gov

Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by Patoolio Direct

Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards; Imported by Patoolio Direct | CPSC.gov

Free-Standing Professional Gas Ranges Recalled Due to Risk of Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Fisher & Paykel

Free-Standing Professional Gas Ranges Recalled Due to Risk of Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Fisher & Paykel | CPSC.gov

Agiiman Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards

Agiiman Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards | CPSC.gov

Fengrong Tool Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards

Fengrong Tool Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards | CPSC.gov

Le Hao Tool Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards

Le Hao Tool Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards | CPSC.gov

Sweetcrispy Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards

Sweetcrispy Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards | CPSC.gov

ZMC Group Recalls LED Finger Beam Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

ZMC Group Recalls LED Finger Beam Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by ZOLIQUEX

Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by ZOLIQUEX | CPSC.gov

Apex Gaming PCs Recalls Manik and Apex-branded ATX Computer Power Supplies Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

Apex Gaming PCs Recalls Manik and Apex-branded ATX Computer Power Supplies Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards | CPSC.gov

Montessori Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Teething Toys; Sold on Amazon by SpringFlower

Montessori Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Teething Toys; Sold on Amazon by SpringFlower | CPSC.gov

JC Sales Recalls Lil' Buddies Pet Laser Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

JC Sales Recalls Lil' Buddies Pet Laser Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries | CPSC.gov

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , BlueSky , Threads , LinkedIn and Truth Social .

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist .

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission