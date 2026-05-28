CPSC Posts Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Walmart Recalls Mainstays 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

Joy Furniture Recalls Talan and Royce Living Room Furniture Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury from a Fire Hazard

Units – 10,400

Incidents - 41 incidents, including smoking, burning, and electrical odor smell, two resulting in fire

Joy Furniture Recalls Talan and Royce Living Room Furniture Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury from a Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

Tzumi Electronics Recalls SLF Sauna Blankets Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Units – 3,600

Incidents - Six (6) reports of the products overheating, including five reports of minor property damage to furniture.

Tzumi Electronics Recalls SLF Sauna Blankets Due to Fire and Burn Hazards | CPSC.gov

Giantex Recalls Lounge Chairs Due to Amputation Hazard

Units – 1,155

Incidents - One (1) report of a consumer's finger being amputated while adjusting the lounge chair.

Giantex Recalls Lounge Chairs Due to Amputation Hazard | CPSC.gov

Missry Associates Recalls Misco Sports Light-Up Racket Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

Giantex Recalls Giantex and Costway Portable Steam Saunas Due to Burn Hazard

Units – 1,000

Incidents – Nine (9) reports of incidents involving the recalled saunas where consumers reported burns to their extremities, and one incident of a second-degree burn.

Giantex Recalls Giantex and Costway Portable Steam Saunas Due to Burn Hazard | CPSC.gov

MiniWarGaming and Primal Horizon Disc Magnets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Magnets; Imported by MiniWarGaming

Lithium Coin Batteries Recalled Due to Battery Ingestion; Violates Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries; Imported by Proudly American Store, of Canada

Daoen Recalls Zen Magnetic Promotional Ball Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

Luminous Fidget Spinner Balls Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Anzmtosn

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Asixxsix Pool Drain Covers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning; Violates the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Asixxsix Pool Drain Covers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning; Violates the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act | CPSC.gov

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

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SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission