CPSC Posts Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product recalls and product safety warnings are posted and can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Joyin Recalls Sloosh Dive Sticks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Impalement; Violate Federal Dive Sticks Ban

Units: 254,000

HSN Recalls Kitchen HQ Thermal Insulated Bowls Due to Fire Hazard

Units: 86,040

Incidents/Injuries: 30 reports that the insulated bowls smoked, sparked, melted or caught fire when microwaved; one incident resulting in fire and property damage

LiKee Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by ChilanTech

Units: 24,400

Incidents/Injuries: 10 reports of the toys' strings reaching the back of a child's throat, resulting in respiratory distress or choking

Merkury Innovations Recalls Hot + Cool Heating and Cooling Fans Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard

Units: 18,000

Incidents/Injuries: Two reports of the fan catching fire when connected to a power source, including one report of smoke damage to property

Coffeemakers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard; Imported by Kidisle

Units: 17,600

Incidents/Injuries: 107 reports of the coffeemakers releasing hot liquid or steam unexpectedly, resulting in at least 27 reported injuries, including first and second-degree burns



School Specialty Recalls Tip Restraint Kits Included in Childcraft Furniture Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over Hazard

Units: 15,616

Timechee Changing Table Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Timechee

Units: 10,354

Yamaha Recalls Model Year 2021-2022 Fleet Golf Cars Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from a Crash Hazard

Units: 8,650

Hopelight Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by MOCCI SHOP

Units: 5,770

Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Model Year 2026 Teryx4 H2 and Teryx5 H2 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Impact and Injury Hazards

Units: 3,585

Incidents/Injuries: 19 reports of incidents involving drive converter sheave breakage

Nimood Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

Units: 6,187

7-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon.com by Hasuit Direct

Units: 3,000



Arctic Zone Titan Pro Coolers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Imported by California Innovations and Sold at Costco

Units: 2,500

The Black Sheep Fam Recalls Children's Pajamas Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children's Sleepwear

Units: 2,100

Houoto 642-2150V Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violate Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Prosperity goes straight up

Units: 595



Yamaha Recalls UMAX Bistro and Bistro Deluxe Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard

Units: 1,101

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Sekaer Electric Kettles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard

Incidents/Injuries: 116 reports of kettles releasing hot liquid or steam unexpectedly; 89 injuries, including second- and third-degree burns

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using PidmFoy Portable Bed Rails Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

Units: 4,583

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using ETETOO Pull String Teething Toys Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

Units: 4,400



CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using CARBO Electric Bicycles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Laceration Hazards; Violates Mandatory Requirements for Bicycles

Units: 480



CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Darice "Timeless Minis" Miniature Red Wagons, Chairs and Watering Cans Immediately Due to Risk of Injury from Lead Poisoning; Violate Federal Ban for Lead in Paint

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using B. Childhood Strollers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Strollers



CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Liko 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission