CPSC Posts Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product recalls and product safety warnings are posted and can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Greenworks Tools Recalls 24V and 48V Kobalt Yard Power Tools with USB-C Batteries Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units – 554,780

Incidents - 34 reports of the batteries producing smoke, sparking or catching fire while the batteries are inserted in the tool and charging with the USB-C port.

Conair Recalls Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-In-1 Gas Grills Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Laceration Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units – 12,660

Incidents –37 reports of shattered glass during use; one fire was reported.

Biometric Gun Safes Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by BBRKIN | CPSC.gov

Units – 9,100

Best Buy Recalls Insignia® Gas Ranges Due to Risk of Serious Injury from a Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units – 3,820

Incidents - one report of the knobs being activated by accidental contact.

Moodooy Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Yuezhang | CPSC.gov

Units – 228

WonderStone Infant Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Walmart.com by Wonder Stone Toys | CPSC.gov

Units – 70

Flaunt Recalls Magsafe Battery Chargers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards | CPSC.gov

Units – 1,400

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Meisinuo Heated Insoles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

Incidents - 17 reports of fires, explosions, and other thermal incidents involving the defective insoles resulting in at least 15 reported burn injuries, including serious second and third-degree burns requiring hospital treatment.

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using METASONO/MEATSONO Heated Insoles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

Incidents - 14 reports of fires, explosions and other thermal incidents involving the defective insoles resulting in at least 10 reported burn injuries, including serious second- and third-degree burns requiring skin grafts.

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using JNHCD Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Failure to Warn of Smoke and Fire Hazards | CPSC.gov

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

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SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission