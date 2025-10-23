CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

Lifepro Fitness Recalls Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets Due to Risk of Burn Injuries (26-036)
LEACHOI Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by LEACHOI (26-037)
Cranach Hardware Recalls Tip Restraint Kits Due to Tip-Over Hazard; Manufactured by Cranach Hardware (26-038)
Sauna360 Recalls Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid Saunas Due to Fall Hazard (26-040)
Olympia Tools International Recalls Pack-N-Stroll Utility Wagons Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Falls; Violates Mandatory Standard for Strollers (26-044)
J & D Brush Recalls Bio Ionic Hair Curling Irons Due to Burn Hazard (26-046)
Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Pro Recycle (26-047)
Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Canada Prep and Ship (26-048)
Bealife 5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Bealife (26-049)
3M Company Recalls Thermal Laminators Due to Overheating (26-050)
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

