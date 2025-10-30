CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Knog Recalls Bicycle Lights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (26-051)

Modera Recalls Modera Pack N Play Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Crib Mattresses (26-052)

Grundens Recalls Youth Jackets with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death (26-053)

Polaris Industries Recalls Model Year 2025-2026 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar and Ranger Crew XP 1000 NorthStar Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire Hazard (26-054)

YaFiti Fabric 12-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by YaFiti (26-055)

H-E-B Recalls 12-Pack Destination Holiday Glow Light Stick Bracelets Due to Skin Irritation Hazard (26-057)

Werner Paddles Recalls Kayak Paddles Due to Drowning Hazard (26-058)

Crate & Barrel Recalls Ana Dining Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (26-059)

HOMEAL Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children's Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by HOMEAL (26-060)

5-in-1 Convertible High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for High Chairs; Imported by Harppa (26-061)

Avenco and Novilla Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standard for Mattresses; Manufactured by PT Champion (26-062)

DINBooonLUX 12-Inch Full Size Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold on Amazon by DINBooonLUX (26-063)

Milwaukee Tool Recalls M18 FUEL 14" and 12" Top Handle Chainsaws Due to Laceration Hazard (26-064)

The Kroger Co. Recalls Halloween-Themed Skeleton Wax Candles Due to Fire Hazard (26-065)

WLIVE Fabric Drawer Dressers Recall Expanded to Include 16-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by WLIVE (26-066)

