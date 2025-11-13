CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Bettina Doll Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Shantou Chenghai Xingzigu Toy Industry (26-085)

Bettina Doll Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Shantou Chenghai Xingzigu Toy Industry | CPSC.gov

Zippee Silicone Activity Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Imported by Mobi Games (26-086)

Zippee Silicone Activity Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Imported by Mobi Games | CPSC.gov

Trek Recalls Bicycles with Coaster Brakes and Replacement Rear Wheels Due to Crash Hazard (26-088)

Trek Recalls Bicycles with Coaster Brakes and Replacement Rear Wheels Due to Crash Hazard | CPSC.gov

Great Lakes Wholesale International Recalls Select Battery Packs Due to Battery Ingestion; Violates Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Button Cell and Coin Batteries (26-089)

Great Lakes Wholesale International Recalls Select Battery Packs Due to Battery Ingestion; Violates Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Button Cell and Coin Batteries | CPSC.gov

Belkin Recalls Portable Power Banks and Wireless Charging Stands Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (26-090)

Belkin Recalls Portable Power Banks and Wireless Charging Stands Due to Fire and Burn Hazards | CPSC.gov

Zigjoy Sleep Sacks with Feet Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children's Sleepwear; Sold by Zigjoy-US (26-091)

Zigjoy Sleep Sacks with Feet Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children's Sleepwear; Sold by Zigjoy-US | CPSC.gov

Tesla Recalls Powerwall 2 AC Battery Power Systems Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death (26-092)

Tesla Recalls Powerwall 2 AC Battery Power Systems Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death | CPSC.gov

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission