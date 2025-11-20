CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Magnet Fidget Spinner Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Anzmtosn (26-104)

Spartan Mowers and UTVs Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Crash Hazard (26-103)

Demlar Recalls MoonSoll and Magic Chems Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers and FHSA Labeling Requirements; Imported by Demlar Online Store (26-102)

Mallimoda Children's Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children's Sleepwear; Sold on Amazon by Mallimoda (26-101)

Play Yards Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Play Yards; Sold on Amazon by Anna Queen (26-099)

Little Partners Recalls Children's Grow 'N Stow Folding Learning Towers Due to Fall Hazard (26-096)

Bearlala Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Walmart.com by Nuoxuann (26-095)

AliExpress Recalls Convertible Strollers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Strollers (26-094)

Romorgniz Fabric 12- and 13-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Romorgniz (26-106)

