CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Ebern Designs Ojaswi 12-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Manufactured and Sold by Ebern Designs (26-107)

KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by KingPavonini (26-109)

Alinux Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Winkids (26-112)

Macardac Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Macardac Products (26-113)

Ikuso Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures; Sold on Amazon by Ikuso (26-114)

Vivohome Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Imported by Vivohome (26-115)

Sofoliana and Glotika Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by Bosen US (26-116)

Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping Stoves Recalled Due to Serious Burn and Fire Hazards; Imported and Sold by Walmart; Manufactured by China Window Industry Co. (26-120)

Convertible High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for High Chairs; Sold on Amazon by Rotinyard (26-121)

Outdoor Master Children's and Youth Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold and Imported by Outdoor Master (26-122)

McLee Creations Recalls MyOnlyStyler Root Booster Hair Dryers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards (26-125)

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

