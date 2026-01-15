CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov .

Greatale Recalls Self-Feeding Pillows Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Aspiration and Suffocation | CPSC.gov

HEZI Brand Power Strips Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution; Sold by HEZI HOME | CPSC.gov

Morgan Lane Recalls Children's Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children's Sleepwear | CPSC.gov

Adams Manufacturing Recalls Adirondack Patio Chairs Due to Injury and Fall Hazards | CPSC.gov

Yixing Trading Recalls KEAWIS Crib Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Suffocation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Crib Mattresses | CPSC.gov

R.X.Y Bicycle Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets | CPSC.gov

Energizer Recalls Rechargeable Lanterns Due to Overheating | CPSC.gov

Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Ruahouine | CPSC.gov

BBWOO Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by LSY Direct | CPSC.gov

RootStim Recalls Beard Growth Serum Spray Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging | CPSC.gov

Curtis International Expands Recall of Frigidaire-brand Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards | CPSC.gov

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts .

- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , BlueSky , Threads , LinkedIn and Truth Social .

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist .

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission