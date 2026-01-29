CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov .

Sefudun 5% Minoxidil Hair Growth Serum Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Nengmiaokeji | CPSC.gov

AiTuiTui Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Vanfun | CPSC.gov

Rear Bolts on Trek and Electra Electric Bicycles Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Manufactured by Hyena | CPSC.gov

Mindbodygreen Recalls Ultimate Multivitamin+ Dietary Supplement Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging | CPSC.gov

LuxJet Submersible LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries | CPSC.gov

Northern Tool + Equipment Recalls Hot Water Pressure Washers Due to Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

Hobby Lobby Recalls Giraffe and Llama Plush Toys with Clips Due to Choking Hazard | CPSC.gov

Sunneday and Blue Bay Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by Starmatrix Group | CPSC.gov



Primark Recalls The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Coloring Sets Due to Ingestion Hazard | CPSC.gov

Viofairy Hair Growth Serum Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by FDAF | CPSC.gov

Bazic Products Recalls Bazic Silicone Glue Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging and FHSA Labeling Requirements | CPSC.gov

Gazelle USA Recalls Urban Arrow FamilyNext Pro Cargo E-Bikes Due to Injury Hazard | CPSC.gov

