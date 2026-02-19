CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov .

Meijer Recalls Lullaby Lane and MCS Children's Sleepwear Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children's Sleepwear

JJGoo LED Balloon Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

Vive Health Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

SAMIT Youth Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by SAMIT Outdoor

Prismatic 3D Prints Recalls Book Nooks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Statute for Battery Packaging

Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates the Small Ball Ban

Joly's Recalls 80% Vinegar Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning and Chemical Burns; Violates FHSA Labeling Requirements

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

