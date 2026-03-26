CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov .

Nexgrill Recalls Over 10.2 Million Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard; Sold at Home Depot

4our Kiddies Tip Restraint Kits Recalled Due to Tip-Over Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

Vive Health Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Two Deaths Reported

AirClub Convertible Bassinets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bedside Sleepers

DuraTrac Recalls Stainless Steel Gas Connectors Due to Fire Hazard

Sunnyyes LED Mini Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

GLMZZ Fidget Magnet Ball Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

CCCEI Brand Power Strips Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Sold by Middle Way Electronics

Petzl America Recalls Nomic and Ergonomic Ice Climbing Axes Due to Fall Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

FUNTOK Ride-On Trucks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Imported by Shenzhen Luobei Trading

DIY Cold Plunge Recalls Sauna Heater Kits Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard

MPINOI Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Bioenrrty

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

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SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission