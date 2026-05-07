CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

EEMB USA Recalls Battery Pouches Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Coin Batteries | CPSC.gov

ZMC Group Recalls Multiple Light Up Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

Svnntaa Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Eokeanon | CPSC.gov

Favoto Bicycle Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Head Injury; Violate Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by Favoto | CPSC.gov

Natural Pigments Recalls Rublev Colours Gum Turpentine and Mineral Spirits Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging | CPSC.gov

Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Temu by Foubeaka and Geniuss | CPSC.gov

Rainbow Wall Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Children's Toys; Sold on Amazon by Justforjoyful | CPSC.gov

Analemma Water Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Laceration and Ingestion Hazards; Imported by New Earth Technologies d.o.o. | CPSC.gov

Allura Imports Recalls Youth Sweatshirts with Bobcat Logo and Drawstrings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation Hazard; Violates Federal Regulations for Children's Upper Outerwear | CPSC.gov

EVLWZL and Gunugu Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability | CPSC.gov

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

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- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission