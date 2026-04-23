CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

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U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Apr 23, 2026, 10:54 ET

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs; One Death Reported 
Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs; One Death Reported 

Autobrush Recalls Sonic Pro Children's Toothbrush Boxes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries
Autobrush Recalls Sonic Pro Children's Toothbrush Boxes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

Children's Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by AMZCMJ DGD
Children's Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by AMZCMJ DGD

Wiifo Children's Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Wiifo
Wiifo Children's Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Wiifo

32 Degrees Recalls Heated Socks Due to Burn Hazard
32 Degrees Recalls Heated Socks Due to Burn Hazard

Children's Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by TOETOL HOME  
Children's Tower Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by TOETOL HOME

Tzumi Electronics Recalls FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Serious Injury from Impact Hazard 
Tzumi Electronics Recalls FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Serious Injury from Impact Hazard

mGanna Sodium Hydroxide Pellet Bags Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Chemical Burns and Irritation to the Skin and Eyes; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Archie Xpress
mGanna Sodium Hydroxide Pellet Bags Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Chemical Burns and Irritation to the Skin and Eyes; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Archie Xpress

HappyGira Recalls Sweetie Baby and Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products
HappyGira Recalls Sweetie Baby and Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products

Magnetic Stick Figure Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Walmart by BlissfulDestiny 
Magnetic Stick Figure Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Walmart by BlissfulDestiny

Cpzzkq Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Support Cushions; Sold on Amazon by CetoPMax
Cpzzkq Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Support Cushions; Sold on Amazon by CetoPMax 

KMUYSL Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by MISSJUNE
KMUYSL Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by MISSJUNE

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270)
- Contact a media specialist

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

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