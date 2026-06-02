Statement of Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman on the Nomination of Brien Lorenze to the Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- I congratulate Brien Lorenze on his nomination to serve as a Commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. I am grateful to President Trump for his continued support of CPSC and commitment to appointing experienced, results-oriented public servants to positions of public trust.

Brien has distinguished himself as a thoughtful leader, trusted advisor, and dedicated public servant. As Executive Director of CPSC, he has helped guide the Commission through a period of significant modernization while maintaining a steadfast commitment to our core mission of protecting American consumers.

Brien possesses a rare combination of policy expertise, operational acumen, and sound judgment. He understands the Commission's work from the ground up, values the contributions of career staff, and has consistently demonstrated a willingness to tackle difficult challenges in service of the American people. The agency is stronger today because of his efforts.

American families will benefit from Brien's experience, integrity, and dedication to consumer protection. I am grateful for his counsel and friendship. I look forward to continuing our work together and wish him every success during the confirmation process.

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 26-523

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission