CPSC Posts Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product safety warnings are posted. Product safety warnings and recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov .

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Eudaimonia Pool Drain Covers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Yemkezo Infant and Toddler Carriers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Soft Infant and Toddler Carriers | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using ZroeZroe Heated Insoles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon and eBay | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Pletpet Bed Rails Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Agddjdfjy Children's Pajama Sets Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children's Sleepwear | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Famill Portable Bed Rails Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Children's Portable Bed Rails | CPSC.gov

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission