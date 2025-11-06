CPSC Posts Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product safety warnings are posted. Product safety warnings and recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Rony Mar's Ferris Wheel High Chair Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Aspiration Hazard; Violates Small Parts Ban (26-076)

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Uuoeebb Infant Walkers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers (26-080)

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Bimuva Infant Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products and Inclined Sleepers Ban (26-082)

