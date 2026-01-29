CPSC Posts Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product safety warnings are posted. Product safety warnings and recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov .

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Amber Brook Pool Drain Covers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning; Violates the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using JOKOSIS Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Maryhonkui Glow Sticks Party Pack Toy Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using BeePrincess Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using KareKlub Plastic Tip Restraint Kits Due to Tip-Over Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury and Death | CPSC.gov

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission