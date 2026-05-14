CPSC Posts Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

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U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

May 14, 2026, 12:11 ET

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product safety warnings are posted. Product safety warnings and recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using VBauya Crib Bumpers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violates Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using BDTROL Crib Bumpers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violates Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Solano Hair Dryers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Violates Federal Regulations; Sold on Internationalbeautydepot.com | CPSC.gov

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. - Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

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