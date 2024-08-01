CPSC Urges Consumers to Immediately Stop Using and Disable Biometric Feature on Owsoo and Cacagoo Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of serious injury or death posed by Owsoo or Cacagoo branded biometric gun safes sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

CPSC evaluated these safes and found that the biometric programming feature can fail and open to any fingerprint without consumer awareness, allowing the safe contents, including firearms, to be accessed by unauthorized users, including children. The agency is aware of six reports of the safes being accessed with unauthorized fingerprints.

CPSC urges consumers who own affected Owsoo or Cacagoo safes to:

Remove the batteries that power the biometric feature;

Disable the biometric feature by puncturing the biometric reader; and

Only use the keys to lock and access contents from the safe.

About 7,600 Owsoo or Cacagoo branded biometric gun safes were sold between at least September 2021 through July 2024 by various sellers based in China on Amazon.com and Walmart.com for between $40 and $70. The safes' listings included either the name "Owsoo" or the name "Cacagoo." All safes feature a logo that says "Cacagoo" on the top of the lid of the safe.

Foreign sellers of the safes contacted by CPSC have not been responsive to requests for a recall.

CPSC urges consumers not to buy or resell the affected biometric safes. Report any incidents with these biometric gun safes to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

