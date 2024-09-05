CPSC Urges Consumers to Not Buy or Use "Universal" Chargers with Micromobility Products Due to Fire Hazard

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urges consumers of micromobility products—including e-bikes, e-scooters, self-balancing scooters (hoverboards), and e-unicycles—not to use chargers that are marketed as "universal" or suitable with general categories of micromobility devices to avoid fires and injury or death, unless they have been tested and approved to work safely with your device.

Chargers marketed as "universal" or suitable for general categories of micromobility devices may fit into your device but still be incompatible with it. Each micromobility battery has specific charging needs that require the use of a compatible charger. Chargers with descriptions such as "suitable for use with e-bikes" or "suitable for use with X brand e-bikes" may be incompatible with your device. Using an incompatible charger can cause the battery to ignite and result in a serious fire. Between January 1, 2024, and May 16, 2024, CPSC received 156 reports of fire and thermal incidents involving "universal" chargers for micromobility products, including reports of serious injuries and property damage. On September 5, 2024, CPSC issued a press release warning the public of the fire hazard posed by certain makes and models of these chargers.

Use only the charger provided with your micromobility device. If you do not have the charger that was provided with your device, you can contact the manufacturer of your device for information about compatible replacement chargers. Before buying or using a replacement charger, make sure it has been tested and approved to work safely with your device. Do not use a charger that came with another micromobility device without confirming compatibility.

To further lower the risk of fire, take the following steps when charging your micromobility product with the correct charger:

  • Unplug the charger from the micromobility device when the charge cycle is complete. Do not leave the charger plugged into the device for long periods of time.
  • Always be present when charging micromobility products, and never charge them while you are sleeping.
  • Follow the manufacturer's guidance on how often you should charge your battery if you are not regularly using your micromobility device.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using SafPow and AMPOWSURE Battery Chargers Sold on Amazon.com Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using SafPow SPC-42020 and AMPOWSURE ASP-C10S42020...
CPSC: Delta Cycle Recalls Ceiling Hoists with Straps Due to Injury Hazard

Recall Summary Name of Product: Ceiling Hoists with Straps Hazard: The plastic buckles on the straps being used to hold a kayak, canoe or other large ...
