CPSC Urges Families to Protect Children During National Window Safety Week

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As warmer weather arrives, the risk of children falling from open windows increases significantly. In recognition of National Window Safety Week 2026, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is reminding American parents and caregivers of simple, effective steps to protect children from preventable falls from windows.

Each year, thousands of young children in the U.S. fall from windows, resulting in serious injury and, in some cases, death. According to CPSC data, an estimated 5,600 children aged 12 and under were treated in emergency departments in 2024 after falling out of a window, and about one in three of those cases required hospitalization. CPSC is also aware of at least 25 deaths among children age 12 and under due to falls from windows between 2021 and 2023. Eighty percent of those fatalities occurred between May and October, the warmest months of the year.

"National Window Safety Week is an important reminder that protecting children starts at home," said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "These heartbreaking incidents can happen quickly and quietly and often when least expected. I encourage parents and caregivers to keep simple steps, like installing window guards and locating furniture away from windows, in mind to prevent fall injuries and tragedies."

CPSC recommends families follow these important safety tips:

Install window guards to prevent children from falling out of windows.

For windows on the 6th floor and below, install window guards that adults and older children can open easily in case of fire.

Renters should talk with their landlords about installing window guards.

Install window stops so that windows open no more than four inches.

Never depend on screens to keep children from falling out of windows.

Whenever possible, open windows from the top, instead of the bottom.

Keep furniture away from windows to discourage children from climbing near windows.

For more safety tips to help prevent falls from windows, visit CPSC.gov.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 26-384

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission