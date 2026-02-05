CPSC Urges Fans: Anchor TVs and Furniture Before Super Bowl LX

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As football fans huddle up for Super Bowl LX, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reminds everyone to keep safety in the playbook: anchor TVs and heavy furniture to prevent dangerous tip-overs, whether you're hosting, watching at a friend's house, or at a vacation rental.

Score Big on Safety All Year with These Simple Steps:

Anchor TVs and furniture like bookcases and dresser securely to the wall.

If anchoring is not possible, place TVs on a sturdy, low base, push the TV back as far as possible, and keep cables and cords out of reach.

Avoid storing tempting items such as toys and remotes on higher shelves where children may try to climb to reach for them; keep heavier items on lower shelves.

"Don't let safety take a timeout while watching the Super Bowl. Anchoring TVs and furniture is a quick, effective step that can prevent serious injuries and save lives," said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "A few minutes of prevention and preparation can make the difference between a fun game day and an unthinkable tragedy."

Every year, thousands of injuries occur when televisions or furniture tip over, often involving young children and older adults. These tip-over accidents can happen in seconds and can have life-changing consequences.

From 2020-2022, CPSC estimates that U.S. emergency departments treated an average of 17,800 injuries from tip-overs injuries annually; 44% of victims were under 18 years old, meaning a child is treated every 53 minutes.

From 2013 to mid-2023, 217 tip-over fatalities were reported; 71% of those killed were children ages one to three years. Most of the fatalities involved TVs and furniture.

Many of these accidents are preventable, and CPSC will continue its efforts to ensure furniture available to American consumers meets the mandatory standards directed by Congress in the STURDY (Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth) Act. The mandatory standard, which went into effect in September 2023, requires clothing storage units such as dressers and armoires to meet key stability requirements. CPSC works with manufacturers and retailers to recall unsafe dressers and to keep them out of consumers' homes.

Make safety part of your game plan. Visit anchorit.gov for more information. https://www.anchorit.gov/

