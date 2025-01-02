CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Secure TIANQIU Alkaline Button Cell Battery Packs Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Law Requiring Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold Exclusively at East Sun Wholesale

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately move TIANQIU AG4 and AG6 alkaline button cell batteries to a secure storage location away from children because the packaging is not child-resistant as required by Reese's Law. Reese's Law and CPSC regulations that implement it establish performance and warning label requirements for consumer products with button cell or coin batteries to protect children from life threatening ingestion. If a child swallows a button cell or coin battery, it can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns or death.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the importer, East Sun Wholesale Inc., of Hialeah, Florida. East Sun Wholesale has not agreed to recall these battery packs or offer a remedy to consumers.

About 12,000 battery packs were imported from May 2023 through August 2024 and sold by East Sun Wholesale. The battery packs were sold in a package of 10 batteries. The package bears the brand TIANQIU followed by the battery type, AG4 or AG6, in the top right-hand corner.

Because the battery packaging is not child resistant, CPSC urges consumers to immediately secure the TIANQIU Alkaline Battery in a secure location away from children. Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Always follow local hazardous waste procedures when disposing of or recycling button cell or coin batteries. Do not sell or give away these hazardous battery packs.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

Release Number: 25-084

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission