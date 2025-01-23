CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Babypark Sling Carriers Due to Fall Hazard; Violations of the Federal Regulation for Sling Carriers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Babypark sling carriers because they lack structural integrity and can fail to retain infants in the carriers, posing a fall hazard in violation of federal safety requirements. The sling carriers also do not have required warnings and instructions.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Shenzhen Huideming Electronics, of China, but the firm has not agreed to recall these sling carriers or offer a remedy to consumers.

About 750 sling carriers were sold online at Shein.com from March 2024 through November 2024. The Sling carriers are labeled with "babypark", GB/T 40227-2021" and "GB31701-2015." The Babypark sling carriers may have also been sold in various printed patterns by other third-party sellers and on other websites.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the sling carriers immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous sling carriers.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

