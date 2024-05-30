CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Bright Rise Race & Chase Rainbow Musical Tree Ball Games Due to Choking Hazard; Violates Ban on Small Parts for Children Under 3

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Bright Rise Race & ChaseTM Rainbow Musical Tree Ball Games because the small balls pose a choking hazard to young children.

CPSC testing determined the Musical Tree Ball Games contain small balls that are prohibited small parts and are banned for children under three years of age because they are a choking hazard.

CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Bright Rise, but the firm has not agreed to recall these toys or offer a remedy to consumers.

The Musical Tree Ball Games were sold online at www.brightrise.co from June 2022 through August 2023 for about $60. The product was sold unassembled and includes a wooden base or "tree" that is approximately 11-inches tall, brightly colored wooden "leaves" to attach to the tree, and six small wooden balls. There is no date code or other marking on the product.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately take these products away from children and dispose of them.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

Release Number: 24-250

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission