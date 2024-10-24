CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Chad & Jake Children's Robes Due to Burn Hazard; Violations of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children's Sleepwear

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Chad & Jake children's robes because they can catch fire, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. The children's robes fail to comply with federal safety regulations for children's sleepwear.

Children's sleepwear that is not flame-resistant and cannot self-extinguish poses a burn risk to children if they come into contact with flames from sources such as matches, lighters, candles, ranges, stoves, space heaters, fireplaces, etc.

The CPSC sent a Notice of Violation to the retailer, Black Olive Partners LLC, of Boca Raton, Florida, doing business as Designs by Chad & Jake. Chad & Jake has not agreed to recall these children's robes or offer a remedy to consumers.

The children's robes were sold online on various websites including chadandjake.com, amazon.com, fanatics.com, milehighsportsfan.com, lids.com, mlsstore.com, fanoutfitters.com, pelesoccer.com, secstore.com, celticsstore.com, kitbag-us.com, store.nascar.com, store.nba.com, shop.nhl.com, clemson.spirit.bncollege.com, shop.warriors.com, bu.shoptruespirit.com and shop.theamerican.org for about $50. The children's robes were imported from January 2011 through June 2024.

CPSC tested the children's robes in size 1/2, with White with Purple Trim. CPSC is aware that the firm also sold additional colors/styles: White with Black Trim, White with Pink Gingham Trim, White with Red Trim, White with Hunter Green Trim, White with Blue Gingham Trim, White with Royal Blue Trim, White with Navy Trim, Black with Black Trim, Red with Red Trim, Royal Blue with Royal Blue Trim, and Navy Blue with Navy Blue Trim.

The 100% cotton, terry cloth children's robes are long-sleeved, hooded robes with a belt attached. The hood, wrists, belt, down the front center and hem of the robe have colored trim. Some robes have monograms embroidered on the upper right-hand corner of the robe with a child's name and/or logo/emoji. "Designs by Chad & Jake" and www.CHADandJAKE.com are printed on the front of the neck label. "MADE IN CHINA", "RN 165297", batch number and washing instructions are printed on the back of the neck label.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the children's robes immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous children's robes.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Release Number: 25-017

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission